Penguins' Matt Murray: Sidelined Monday

Murray (lower body) will not be in the lineup versus the Islanders on Monday.

Murray split time in the non-starters net with Tristan Jarry at practice, so it would appear he is nearing a return to action. When the netminder is cleared to play remains to be seen, but he could struggle to pry the crease away from Casey DeSmith, who has performed well in the Thunder Bay native's absence.

