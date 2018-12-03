Penguins' Matt Murray: Skates prior to practice

Murray (lower body) took to the ice ahead of Monday's practice session.

The fact that Murray didn't stick around for practice doesn't bode well for his availability versus Colorado on Tuesday, although coach Mike Sullivan didn't provide a firm timeline for the netminder's return. Until the Thunder Bay native is cleared to return, Casey DeSmith figures to see the bulk of the workload.

