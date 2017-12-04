Penguins' Matt Murray: Skates without pads
Murray (lower body) skated on his own prior to the Penguins' practice Monday, Sam Werner of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Considering Murray is just one week into his initial 2-3 week diagnosis, skating (even without pads) is probably a good sign that his recovery is progressing. While the team certainly wouldn't want to rush the 23-year-old back into the crease, the Dec. 14 trip to Vegas -- in which Golden Knights' netminder and former Penguin Marc-Andre Fleury (concussion) could also be available -- has likely been circled on Murray's calendar as soon as the 2017-18 schedule was announced.
