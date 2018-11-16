Penguins' Matt Murray: Skid continues

Murray made 22 saves Thursday in a 4-3 loss to Tampa Bay.

Murray's skid continues -- he hasn't recorded a win since October 25 and is 0-4-1 in five games since then. He's talented, but inconsistent. We're not saying he's a Cam Ward clone, but we are monitoring the similarities -- early playoff excellence and depressed value afterwards.

