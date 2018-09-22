Penguins' Matt Murray: Slated to play whole game Saturday
Murray will start Saturday's preseason contest against Columbus and play the entire game, the Penguins' official site reports.
The confirmation from coach Mike Sullivan that Murray will play the whole game is huge for DFS players, as many teams have been making life difficult by splitting games between multiple netminders. This will be Murray's first game action since being eliminated by the Capitals in last season's playoffs.
