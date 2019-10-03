Penguins' Matt Murray: Slated to start season opener
Murray was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll get the start in goal in Thursday's home opener against the Sabres, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.
Murray was rock solid during Pittsburgh's exhibition schedule, posting a 1.62 GAA and .942 save percentage in three appearances. The 25-year-old will look to pick up his first victory of the season in a home game against a Buffalo team that went 12-24-5 on the road in 2018-19.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.