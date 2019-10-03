Penguins' Matt Murray: Slated to start season opener

Murray was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll get the start in goal in Thursday's home opener against the Sabres, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.

Murray was rock solid during Pittsburgh's exhibition schedule, posting a 1.62 GAA and .942 save percentage in three appearances. The 25-year-old will look to pick up his first victory of the season in a home game against a Buffalo team that went 12-24-5 on the road in 2018-19.