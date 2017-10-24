Murray is expected to get the starting nod against Edmonton on Tuesday.

Through the process of elimination -- Casey DeSmith was named as the backup -- Murray will be between the pipes versus Connor McDavid and the Oilers. The 23-year-old will put his five-game winning streak on the line when he faces off with an Edmonton offense that is tallying just 2.00 goals per game -- second lowest in the league.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories