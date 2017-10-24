Penguins' Matt Murray: Slated to start Tuesday
Murray is expected to get the starting nod against Edmonton on Tuesday.
Through the process of elimination -- Casey DeSmith was named as the backup -- Murray will be between the pipes versus Connor McDavid and the Oilers. The 23-year-old will put his five-game winning streak on the line when he faces off with an Edmonton offense that is tallying just 2.00 goals per game -- second lowest in the league.
More News
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Turns away 28 saves in loss•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Gets starting nod for Friday's contest•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Still unbeaten in regulation•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Defending cage Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Big 43-save win•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Earns win over Capitals•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...