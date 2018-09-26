Penguins' Matt Murray: Slated to start Wednesday

Murray is expected to be between the pipes against the Sabres on Wednesday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Murray hasn't seen a ton of time in the crease this preseason, as the club has been working to determine who will serve as his backup this year. However, with Opening Night just over a week away, the Thunder Bay native will likely get some extra work in the final two tuneups.

