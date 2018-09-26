Penguins' Matt Murray: Slated to start Wednesday
Murray is expected to be between the pipes against the Sabres on Wednesday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Murray hasn't seen a ton of time in the crease this preseason, as the club has been working to determine who will serve as his backup this year. However, with Opening Night just over a week away, the Thunder Bay native will likely get some extra work in the final two tuneups.
More News
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Turns aside 30 shots in preseason win•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Slated to play whole game Saturday•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Falls in overtime•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: In goal Monday•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Average play has team one loss from golf course•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: In goal for Game 5•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...