Penguins' Matt Murray: Slated to start

According to Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Murray was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll get the start in goal for Wednesday's home matchup with the Avalanche.

Murray wasn't great during his last appearance Saturday against Minnesota, surrendering four goals on 33 shots, but he ultimately did enough to pick up his third victory of the season. The 25-year-old will attempt to pick up a third straight win in a tough home matchup with a Colorado club that's averaging 4.40 goals per game this campaign, second in the NHL.