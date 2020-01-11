Penguins' Matt Murray: Snags starting nod Friday

Murray will defend the net Friday in Denver versus the Avalanche, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.

Murray showed some promise in his last outing, stopping 26 of the 28 shots he faced to pick up his 12th win of the season, but the fifth-year netminder has fallen clearly behind Tristan Jarry in the pecking order for starts. He gets a tough one in his return to the crease, taking on a Colorado club averaging a whopping 3.90 goals per game on home ice.