Penguins' Matt Murray: Snags win over Kings

Murray saved 34 of 35 shots during Thursday's 3-1 win over Los Angeles.

This was Murray's sixth win through his past seven starts, and he hasn't lost in regulation during the stretch. The 23-year-old netminder continues to pile up wins, but his .908 save percentage and 2.85 GAA aren't the strongest ratios. Still, in the majority of settings, Murray remains a go-to option. There's also potential for him to improve his rate statistics over the coming weeks.