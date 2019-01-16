Penguins' Matt Murray: Snaps winning streak
Murray allowed four goals on 28 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Sharks on Tuesday.
This snapped a nine-game winning streak for Murray in which he posted a .953 save percentage. While Murray has dipped back well below the .900 mark in the category during his last two starts, he's really turned around his season with the long winning streak. Murray is 13-6-1 with a .911 save percentage and a 2.91 GAA this season. He'll look to get back on track, as the Penguins continue their west coast trip this weekend.
