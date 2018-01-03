Penguins' Matt Murray: Solid in relief

Murray stopped all 11 shots he faced in relief of an injured Tristan Jarry (undisclosed) during Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Flyers.

Murray started the game on the bench but played the final 25:26 after replacing his injured teammate. While Jarry had been given the start due to Murray's surprisingly poor form so far this season, the two-time Stanley Cup champion looks primed for an opportunity at redemption, as he would be handed a near-monopoly on playing time in net should Jarry be forced to miss additional time.