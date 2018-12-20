Penguins' Matt Murray: Stands tall against Washington

Murray turned aside 31 of 32 shots faced during Wednesday's 2-1 win against the Capitals.

Murray now has consecutive wins as he works his way back following a nine-game absence due to a lower-body injury. The 24-year-old is likely to be in a timeshare with Casey DeSmith until he can string together some consistency, but more outings like Wednesday should certainly advance that cause.

