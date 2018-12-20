Penguins' Matt Murray: Stands tall against Washington
Murray turned aside 31 of 32 shots faced during Wednesday's 2-1 win against the Capitals.
Murray now has consecutive wins as he works his way back following a nine-game absence due to a lower-body injury. The 24-year-old is likely to be in a timeshare with Casey DeSmith until he can string together some consistency, but more outings like Wednesday should certainly advance that cause.
More News
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: In goal Wednesday•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Notches win in return to crease•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Pitted against league's cellar dweller•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Activated off injured reserve•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Could suit up Wednesday•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Sidelined Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...