Penguins' Matt Murray: Stands tall in comeback win

Murray made 34 saves Sunday in a 4-3 win over Boston.

Murray and the Penguins trailed 3-0 just 15 minutes into the game, but Pittsburgh head coach Mike Sullivan let Murray ride it out and he was rewarded for it. Murray stopped all 22 Boston shots over the final 40 minutes and his performance allowed the Penguins to rally for the win. Murray boasts a .925 save percentage since Christmas and is 5-0-0 in that stretch, four of them one-goal wins. Tristan Jarry remains Pittsburgh's No. 1 option, but Murray can still help fantasy owners as a spot-starter.