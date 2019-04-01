Penguins' Matt Murray: Stands tall in victory
Murray stopped 37 of 38 shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Hurricanes.
Murray looked unstoppable in net Sunday, and is now 4-1-0 with a 1.78 GAA and .943 save percentage in his last five starts. The 24-year-old has allowed three or less goals in each of his last seven starts. With a playoff bid not yet secure for Pittsburgh, Murray could get the starting nod for both of its remaining games.
