Penguins' Matt Murray: Starter for Tuesday's tilt

Murray will be between the pipes Tuesday against the Senators.

Murray looked fantastic in Sunday's road matchup against the Blues, deflecting 33 of 34 shots for his fifth win in six appearances. However, the Sens are beginning to find their stride, scoring at least three goals in each of their last three outings and converting on 28.6 percent of their power-play chances in in six games since the start of February. Regardless, the Pens continue to pile on enough offensive support -- 31 goals in the last seven games -- that Murray is a formidable starter under most circumstances.