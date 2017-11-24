Penguins' Matt Murray: Starting against Boston
Murray will start on the road Friday against the Bruins.
Murray is off to a slow start to the season with a 2.88 GAA and a .907 save percentage. He's played much better in previous seasons, and in the playoffs, so he will likely turn it around. It just hasn't happened yet.
