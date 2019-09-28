Play

Penguins' Matt Murray: Starting against Buffalo

Murray will be in net Saturday when the Penguins take on the Sabres, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.

Murray gets the nod against Buffalo and will be looking to turn in a solid performance as he prepares for the beginning of the regular season. Last year, he finished with a 29-14-4 record, a .919 save percentage and 2.69 GAA.

