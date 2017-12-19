Murray led his team onto the ice and will patrol the crease for Monday's tilt versus Colorado, Penguins' radio broadcast host Josh Getzoff of reports.

Murray has posted modest numbers since coming off injured reserve, stopping 39 of 43 shots against Arizona and Vegas. However, Colorado ranks in the top 10 of the NHL for goals scored per game (3.13) and is coming off a five goal outburst against Tampa Bay on Saturday, so the 23-year-old will have a challenge awaiting him in the Rockies.