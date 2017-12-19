Penguins' Matt Murray: Starting against Colorado
Murray led his team onto the ice and will patrol the crease for Monday's tilt versus Colorado, Penguins' radio broadcast host Josh Getzoff of reports.
Murray has posted modest numbers since coming off injured reserve, stopping 39 of 43 shots against Arizona and Vegas. However, Colorado ranks in the top 10 of the NHL for goals scored per game (3.13) and is coming off a five goal outburst against Tampa Bay on Saturday, so the 23-year-old will have a challenge awaiting him in the Rockies.
More News
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Loses to Avs•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Makes 15 saves in win over Arizona•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Favorable matchup ahead•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Defeated in Vegas•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Starting against Golden Knights•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Comes off injured reserve Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...