Penguins' Matt Murray: Starting against Dallas
According to Wes Crosby of NHL.com, Murray was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll get the start in goal in Friday's home matchup with the Stars.
Murray has been on a roll recently, picking up three straight wins while posting an admirable 2.28 GAA and .925 save percentage. The 25-year-old backstop will look to stay sharp while attempting to pick up his fifth victory of the season in a favorable home matchup with a struggling Stars team that's lost four consecutive contests.
