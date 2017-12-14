Penguins' Matt Murray: Starting against Golden Knights
Murray will be between the pipes for Thursday's clash with Vegas.
Murray returns to the crease just in time to face off against former mentor and Penguin Marc-Andre Fleury. As soon as the Flower was selected by the Golden Knights, this matchup was likely circled on both netminder's calendars, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that they recovered from injury in time to be available. Look for both guys to have that extra motivation to try to make this a goaltending battle for the ages.
