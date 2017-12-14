Murray will be between the pipes for Thursday's clash with Vegas.

Murray returns to the crease just in time to face off against former mentor and Penguin Marc-Andre Fleury. As soon as the Flower was selected by the Golden Knights, this matchup was likely circled on both netminder's calendars, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that they recovered from injury in time to be available. Look for both guys to have that extra motivation to try to make this a goaltending battle for the ages.