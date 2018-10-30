Penguins' Matt Murray: Starting at home versus Islanders
Murray will be between the pipes Tuesday at home against the Islanders, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Murray has won his last three starts, posting a shutout in one of those contests. On the season, the 24-year-old netminder is 4-1 and will contend with an Islanders team who have scored 30 goals so far this year, good for 20th in the league. This has the makings of a win for Murray and the Pens.
