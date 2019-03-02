Penguins' Matt Murray: Starting for second straight day

Murray will be the road starter versus the Canadiens on Saturday, Josh Yohe of The Athletic reports.

The Penguins very rarely start a given goalie on back-to-back games in the regular season, but Murray -- who owns a 19-10-3 record, 2.96 GAA and .911 save percentage through 33 games -- will stay in the net after dropping a 4-3 overtime contest to the Sabres on Friday. Backed by the league's 12th-best offense (3.05 goals per game), the Habs are expected to counter with revered veteran netminder Carey Price.