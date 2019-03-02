Penguins' Matt Murray: Starting for second straight day
Murray will be the road starter versus the Canadiens on Saturday, Josh Yohe of The Athletic reports.
The Penguins very rarely start a given goalie on back-to-back games in the regular season, but Murray -- who owns a 19-10-3 record, 2.96 GAA and .911 save percentage through 33 games -- will stay in the net after dropping a 4-3 overtime contest to the Sabres on Friday. Backed by the league's 12th-best offense (3.05 goals per game), the Habs are expected to counter with revered veteran netminder Carey Price.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...