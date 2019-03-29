Penguins' Matt Murray: Starting Friday
Wes Crosby of NHL.com lists Murray as a "Player to Watch" on Friday, indicating he will make the home start against the Predators.
Murray's departure from the ice first at morning skate furthers the notion that he will make his seventh consecutive start. The fourth-year netminder is getting locked in at the right time, racking up three straight wins and allowing two or fewer goals in each of his last five starts. Murray should have a decent chance to extend that success against a Nashville squad averaging just 2.36 goals per game in March.
