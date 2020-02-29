Penguins' Matt Murray: Starting in Anaheim
Murray will protect the road goal in Friday's clash against the Ducks, Dave Molinari of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Murray hasn't won since Feb. 16 against the Red Wings, but a similarly weak Ducks offense could provide him the chance to get back on track. Murray has allowed four goals in each of his last two starts. Friday is the first half of a back-to-back -- Tristan Jarry seems likely to start Saturday's contest in San Jose.
