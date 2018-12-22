Penguins' Matt Murray: Starting in Carolina
Murray will patrol the crease in Saturday's road game against the Hurricanes.
Murray has played well recently, picking up back-to-back wins over the Kings and Capitals while posting an impressive 1.94 GAA and .945 save percentage over that span. The 24-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up his seventh victory of the season in a road matchup with a Carolina offense that's only averaging 2.78 goals per game at home this campaign, 27th in the NHL.
