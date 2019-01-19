Penguins' Matt Murray: Starting in desert
Murray will defend the road cage in Friday's game versus the Coyotes.
Following a span where he marked a .963 save percentage and eight straight wins, Murray has now allowed four goals in back-to-back road games. Arizona enters this contest with wins in four of the last five outings and converting on five of 14 power-play chances (35.7 percent) in that span, so Murray will need to be on top of his game to right the ship.
