Murray will defend the home net Saturday against the Ducks, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Murray has been trading wins and losses recently, going 2-2 in his last four starts. Coming off a win, he will attempt to buck the trend Saturday against a Ducks club notching just 2.53 goals per game on the road this season.

