Penguins' Matt Murray: Starting in net Thursday

Murray will guard the home crease Thursday against the Hurricanes, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Murray entered in relief of Triston Jarry on Tuesday, setting aside all 11 shots he faced during the contest. He has hit a rough patch himself during recent starts but will attempt to reverse that trend when he opposes a Hurricanes club that lacks in scoring on the road this season, totaling just 2.67 goals per game.