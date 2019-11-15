Penguins' Matt Murray: Starting in New Jersey

Murray will guard the goal during Friday's road matchup with the Devils, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.

Murray wasn't great in his last start Tuesday against the Rangers, surrendering three goals on 27 shots en route to a 3-2 overtime loss. The 25-year-old netminder will look to bounce back in a road matchup with a New Jersey team that's 2-3-4 at home this year.