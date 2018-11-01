Penguins' Matt Murray: Starting in New York
Murray will guard the cage in Thursday's road match against the Islanders.
Murray was terrible in his last start Tuesday against the Islanders, surrendering four goals on just nine shots before being yanked in the second period of the 6-3 loss. The 24-year-old netminder will look to bounce back against the same team Thursday, but this time he'll be facing them on the road, where they've averaged 3.00 goals per game this campaign, 18th in the NHL.
