Penguins' Matt Murray: Starting in Ottawa

Murray will guard the goal in Saturday's road game against the Senators, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.

Murray struggled in his last start Thursday against Tampa Bay, surrendering four goals on 26 shots en route to a 4-3 loss. The 24-year-old netminder will look to bounce back and snap his five-game losing streak in a road matchup with a Senators team that's averaging 3.64 goals per game at home this campaign, sixth in the NHL.