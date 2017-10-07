Play

Murray will start between the pipes in Saturday's home game against the Predators.

Murray will be looking to right the ship Saturday, as he's been extremely shaky so far this season, posting a horrendous 5.89 GAA and .831 through his first two appearances. He'll be taking on a Predators squad that averaged 2.90 goals per game in 2016-17, 11th in the NHL.

