Penguins' Matt Murray: Stays hot with home win

Murray allowed a goal on 37 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Panthers.

Make it eight straight wins for Murray since returning from a lower-body injury. He's only allowed 10 goals over that stretch of games. Tuesday's win improves his record to 12-5-1 with a 2.78 GAA and .917 save percentage. With back-to-back games coming Friday and Saturday -- both on the road -- expect Murray to start at least one of those contests. The Pens' netminder is 7-0-1 away from home in 2018-19.