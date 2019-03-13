Penguins' Matt Murray: Stays in win column against Caps
Murray stopped 38 of 41 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Capitals.
The 24-year-old is in a groove, going 7-1-2 in his last 10 starts with a 2.37 GAA and .929 save percentage. Murray's hot streak has helped give the Pens a little breathing room in the Eastern Conference playoff race, and Tuesday's victory puts the club only four points back of the Caps for the Metropolitan Division lead. Expect Pittsburgh to continue leaning heavily on their No. 1 netminder down the stretch.
