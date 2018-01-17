Penguins' Matt Murray: Stepping away from team

Murray will head home to Thunder Bay, Ontario following the passing of his father, the team announced Wednesday.

Murray will leave the team for an indefinite amount of time in order to be with his family during this difficult period. Understandably, there is no specific timeline for when he might rejoin the club. Tristan Jarry will continue to fill in during Murray's absence.

