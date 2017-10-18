Penguins' Matt Murray: Still unbeaten in regulation
Murray saved 28 of 32 shots during Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win against the Rangers. He still hasn't lost in regulation this season.
Murray entered with a discouraging .899 save percentage and 3.29 GAA through five outings, and his ratios only got worse after Tuesday's mediocre showing. The young netminder is in position to rake up plenty of wins, and Pittsburgh should improve defensively moving forward. It's far too early in the season to panic about Murray's underwhelming start.
