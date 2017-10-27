Penguins' Matt Murray: Still undefeated in regulation
Murray stopped 30 of 31 shots during Thursday's 2-1 overtime win against Winnipeg.
The Pens' No. 1 has held opponents to a single goal in two straight starts to improve to 7-0-1 for the campaign. Murray entered Thursday's game with a mediocre .905 save percentage and 3.05 GAA, but those ratios are likely to continue improving over the coming weeks. He's locked in as a high-end asset in all settings. It's definitely worth noting that Pittsburgh has consecutive back-to-back road sets on the schedule, so it will be important to monitor Murray's workload for the immediate future.
