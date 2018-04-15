Penguins' Matt Murray: Stops 26 in win

Murray made 26 saves on 27 shots in a 5-1 win over the Flyers in Sunday's Game 3.

So far in this series Murray has allowed zero goals on 24 shots, four goals on 19 shots, and now one goal on 27 shots. That's inconsistent, to say the least. The 23-year-old had a 3.38 GAA and .898 save percentage in his last eight regular season games after a lengthy absence, so even with two strong playoff starts there are still reasons for concern.