Penguins' Matt Murray: Stops 26 shots in Thursday's OT win

Murray made 26 saves in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

The victory was a crucial one, as the Penguins now need only one more point in their final game Friday at home against the Senators in order to clinch home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs. Murray will likely give way to Casey DeSmith for that contest rather than playing both ends of a back-to-back, in which case he'd head into the postseason having won four of his last six starts but with a rough .895 save percentage.