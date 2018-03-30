Penguins' Matt Murray: Stops 28 in OT win
Murray made 28 saves in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over New Jersey.
Murray came out on top despite allowing one goal in each regulation frame of this tightly-contested matchup. While Pittsburgh's stellar offense usually masks the young goalie's weaknesses, it's a bit concerning to see that Murray's allowed at least three goals in each of his last five starts.
