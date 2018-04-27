Penguins' Matt Murray: Stops 32 to win series opener

Murray made 32 saves in Thursday's 3-2, Game 1 win over the Capitals.

Murray dealt with some early-period struggles, allowing goals just 17 seconds into the opening frame and 28 seconds into the third. Pittsburgh's explosive offense erased the 2-0 deficit created by those tallies with a three-goal outburst in the final frame, and Murray continues to be a strong choice in net thanks in large part to the scoring prowess of the team skating in front of him.

