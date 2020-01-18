Penguins' Matt Murray: Strong effort in OT win

Murray turned aside 28 shots in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over the Red Wings.

All three goals on the night were scored on the power play as both netminders brought their 'A' games, and the one that got by Murray in the second period came through a screen as well. He's won four straight starts dating back to Dec. 28 as he adapts to life as the Penguins' backup behind Tristan Jarry, but on the season Murray still carries a mediocre 2.84 GAA and .899 save percentage.