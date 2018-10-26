Penguins' Matt Murray: Strong in 9-1 win

Murray made 38 saves in Thursday's 9-1 win over the Flames.

Calgary actually had more shots on goal than Pittsburgh in this one, but Murray didn't let one in until James Neal beat him to make it 8-1 with exactly two minutes remaining. The 24-year-old netminder has been either stellar or subpar in his outings this season, stopping 76 of 77 shots in wins over the Flames and Maple Leafs while surrendering at least five goals in each of his other three starts.