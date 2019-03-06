Penguins' Matt Murray: Strong in overtime win
Murray steered away 32 of 34 shots in Tuesday's overtime win versus the Panthers.
Murray is on top of his game right now with three wins over the last four outings, and he now has a .915 save percentage on the season. The Penguins are starting to find their groove, and they're giving Murray plenty of offensive support with at least three goals in five straight outings. When he's playing like this, Murray is a strong fantasy start.
