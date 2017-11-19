Murray stopped 36 of 38 shots in Saturday's loss to Chicago.

It was a goaltending duel in Pittsburgh on Saturday night and opposing netminder Corey Crawford was just that much better. While Murray likely deserved a victory for his outstanding individual performance, the Penguins had scored 12 goals in their last three games and simply ran into a hot netminder Saturday. Murray is now 11-5-1 on the season with a .909 save save percentage. The 23-year-old has been excellent in his last two appearances and should continue seeing a very heavy workload for a Penguins team that is playing some of their best hockey of the season.