Penguins' Matt Murray: Struggles continue
Murray allowed five goals on 29 shots in Saturday's 5-1 loss to Montreal.
Murray was unable to bounce back from a lackluster season debut, as he posted another save percentage under .840. While a couple of the goals came on odd-man rushes due to turnovers in the middle of the ice, he didn't look particularly sharp. Among the five goals allowed were a wrap-around for which he had time to react to as well as a shorthander. Interestingly enough, this is the second time in Murray's young career as a starting goaltender allowing 11 goals in the first two games.
More News
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Will square off against Habs•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Salvages win Thursday•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Tending twine Thursday•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Plays well versus Sabres•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Slated to start Wednesday•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Turns aside 30 shots in preseason win•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...