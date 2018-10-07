Penguins' Matt Murray: Struggles continue

Murray allowed five goals on 29 shots in Saturday's 5-1 loss to Montreal.

Murray was unable to bounce back from a lackluster season debut, as he posted another save percentage under .840. While a couple of the goals came on odd-man rushes due to turnovers in the middle of the ice, he didn't look particularly sharp. Among the five goals allowed were a wrap-around for which he had time to react to as well as a shorthander. Interestingly enough, this is the second time in Murray's young career as a starting goaltender allowing 11 goals in the first two games.