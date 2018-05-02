Penguins' Matt Murray: Struggles in Game 3 loss
Murray made just 18 saves in Tuesday's 4-3 Game 3 loss to Washington.
These two talented offenses combined for only 44 shots, yet they still potted seven goals. The last one came with just 1:07 remaining in regulation, as Alex Ovechkin beat Murray to give the visiting Capitals a 2-1 series lead. Murray allowed two goals in Game 1, three in Game 2 and four in Game 3, creating an alarming pattern heading into Thursday's Game 4.
