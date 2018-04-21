Penguins' Matt Murray: Struggles in Game 5 loss

Murray allowed three goals on 24 shots during a 4-2 loss to the Flyers on Friday. The Penguins still lead the series 3-2.

In many ways, this series has been all about Murray's goaltending. When he has made the timely saves, the Penguins have ran away with games, and when he hasn't, they've lost. The Penguins held a 2-1 lead Friday, but Murray failed to make a save on a shorthanded attempt, and then was unable to stop a puck that hit off Brian Dumoulin in front of the net with under two minutes to play in regulation. But, one has to figure Murray will be better in Game 6, as he is 9-1 in his playoff career following a loss.