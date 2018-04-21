Penguins' Matt Murray: Struggles in Game 5 loss
Murray allowed three goals on 24 shots during a 4-2 loss to the Flyers on Friday. The Penguins still lead the series 3-2.
In many ways, this series has been all about Murray's goaltending. When he has made the timely saves, the Penguins have ran away with games, and when he hasn't, they've lost. The Penguins held a 2-1 lead Friday, but Murray failed to make a save on a shorthanded attempt, and then was unable to stop a puck that hit off Brian Dumoulin in front of the net with under two minutes to play in regulation. But, one has to figure Murray will be better in Game 6, as he is 9-1 in his playoff career following a loss.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...